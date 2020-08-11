Gundlach says risk rally 'is getting long in the tooth'

"The risk rally off of the March lows is getting long in the tooth," said bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach on his closed-end funds webcast.

"I think we will see March lows again this year."

He doesn't see the U.S. dollar declining more in the short-term, but it "will go lower in the long-term for sure," he said.

Gundlach attributes his long-term pessimism on the dollar to the government's deficit heading to more than 50% of GDP.

"I would not want to short high-yield bonds," and never has shorted them, he said.

"If you want to bet against bonds, you'd want to bet against TLT," said Gundlach, who added that he's never shorted Treasurys.

Comments that the swelling government debt so far isn't inflationary, but rather deflationary.

He sees inflation picking up if the Fed goes beyond lending facilities and monetizes its debt.

Gundlach expects Donald Trump to win re-election in November.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.