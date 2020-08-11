Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) has priced its subsidiaries' offering of senior debt.

The units, Windstream Escrow and Windstream Escrow Finance, have priced $1.4B in 7.75% senior first-lien notes due 2028. The notes will be sold at 100% of aggregate principal.

The offering is set to close Aug. 25.

They come in connection with exit financing tied to Windstream's Chapter 11 restructuring

After the effective date of Windstream's bankruptcy reorganization plan, the notes will be assumed by Windstream Services (or a newly formed holding company thereof).