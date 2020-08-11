The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.4M barrels of oil for the week ending Aug. 7.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.31M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.95M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.07M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.7M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

September WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $41.72/bbl after settling today at $41.61/bbl.