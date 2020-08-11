FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is up 5.9% postmarket after word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

It's replacing Franklin Financial (NYSE:FSB), which it's acquiring in a deal to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is moving to the MidCap 400, replacing CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), which is headed to the SmallCap 600. And CoreCivic is replacing Valaris (NYSE:VAL), which is no longer representative of the small-cap space.

BLDR is up 7.3% postmarket and CXW is up 4.8% . VAL is up 1.7% .

All index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Aug. 17.