StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) falls 2.8% in after-hours trading after it agrees to combine its Brazilian operations with Linx (NYSE:LINX), a provider of retail management software in Brazil.

STNE shares lose only a fraction of their 11% gain in regular session trading after the potential combination was reported earlier in the day.

Essentially, STNE is buying Linx. Each Linx common share will be contributed to STNE in exchange for one newly issued STNE class A preferred share and one STNE newly issued class B preferred share.

Immediately after the merger, each STNE class A preferred share will be redeemed for a cash payment of R$30.39 (US$5.65) and each STNE class B share will be redeemed for 0.0126774 Stone class A share.

The exchange ratio represents a total consideration of R$33.7625 (US$6.27) for each Linx share, when calculated using Stone's share price as of Aug. 7, 2020.

The deal will help accelerate StoneCo's strategy to help Brazilian merchants of all sizes to manage their businesses more effectively through technology, StoneCo said.