Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +2.3% after-hours following news it secured a €7M loan from Deutsche Bank to improve liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-year term loan was issued to Westport's Emer Italian subsidiary to provide improved liquidity for working capital, payroll and capital investments.

"Our Italian facilities are in full-recovery mode and we remain focused on providing our customers around the world with affordable, market-ready, clean transportation solutions to support the green recovery," the company says.

Westport shares have been rising since the company reported a smaller than expected Q2 loss last week.