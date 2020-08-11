Billionaire investor Carl Icahn pulled in a $1.3B gain during H1 2020 from his wager against brick-and-mortar retailers, specifically through a short position on commercial mortgage-backed securities, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) said in its 10-Q filing yesterday.

The return from shorting CMBS was partly offset by negative performance of broad market hedges, the company said.

Icahn started the bet, termed the "mall short," in mid-2019 by buying credit default insurance using CMBX 6, an index of highly exposed shopping mall loans, according to Bloomberg News.

