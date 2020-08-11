Online insurer Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) slides 5.2% in after-hours trading after the online insurer said it expects Q3 revenue of $14M-$15M, less than the $15.2M consensus and $29.9M revenue generated in Q2.

Sees 2020 revenue of $86M-$88M compares with $88.9M consensus.

Q2 net loss of $1.77 per share comes in better than the loss per share consensus of $2.18.

Compares with a loss of $2.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On an aggregate basis, the net loss of $21.0M was better than $36.5M in Q1 2020 and $23.1M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net loss ratio of 70% improved from 74% a year ago.

Q2 revenue of $29.9M beats the average analyst estimate of $29.3M and increased from $16.1M in Q2 2019, primarily due to the rise in net earned premium during the quarter.

Net earned premiums of $29.2M rose from $13.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 operating expense, excluding loss and loss adjustment expense, net, climbed 12% Y/Y to $30.1M, with increases in other insurance expense, technology investment, and G&A expense driven primarily by personnel growth and customer growth.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.2M improved from a loss of $23.0M a year ago.

