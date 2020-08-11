MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) has priced $3B unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.5B of 1.75% senior notes due in 2026 and $1.5B of 2.65% senior notes due in 2030.

Net proceeds will be used to repay or redeem existing indebtedness, including $1B term loan borrowing maturing in 2021, $1B floating rate senior notes due 2021, $300M 6.250% senior notes due 2022 and $450M 6.375% senior notes due 2024. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes.

The offering is expected to close by Aug. 18.