Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) -4% after-hours on news that North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality denied a water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline's Southgate extension project.

The state regulator cited uncertainty about the completion of the main pipeline that would connect to it, noting several permits associated with the main line have been suspended or are in litigation.

Without the main pipeline, work on the extension project "could lead to unnecessary water quality impacts and disturbance," the DEP said.

The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline would bring gas from Appalachia into southern Virginia, where it would connect to the 75-mile Southgate extension to various delivery points in North Carolina.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).