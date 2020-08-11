Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will have just a single oil rig operating in the Permian Basin during H2, symbolic of the severity of the shale industry bust as well as the company's own debt crisis, Bloomberg reports.

In May 2019, Occidental was running 12 rigs in the region and Anadarko had another 10, meaning Oxy's current plans represent a 95% decline in drilling.

Occidental's deal for Anadarko was supposed to create a Permian giant with strong cash flows and enormous growth potential, but the pandemic, combined with the company's $40B debt hole, means Occidental is now shrinking, both in terms of production and market value.

The company cut its full-year capital budget by more than half to $2.5B, below the $2.9B/year it needs to sustain production going forward, so output is declining quickly, with a 13% drop to 1.23M bbl/day expected in the current quarter and another 5% drop seen for Q4.

The drilling slowdown combined with weak crude prices prompted Occidental to take a $6.6B Q2 writedown, equivalent to more than 40% of its market value; Oxy is not alone is taking large impairments after COVID-19 crushed demand for petroleum around the world, but its writedown may be the biggest relative to its size.

Shares fell 8% in today's trade and are down nearly two-third since late February.