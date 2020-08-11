More than a million homes and businesses have lost power across the Midwest after a line of powerful storms 160 miles wide cut a path of destruction across Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Exelon's (EXC -1.1% ) Commonwealth Edison says it has restored service to 541K customers while 343K remain without power, as the storms caused substantial damage across its service territory; ComEd expects to restore power to the majority of customers by Friday night.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.2% ) and Cargill crop processing complexes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, were knocked offline.

Farm advisory JC Marketing Services in Hudson, Iowa, says as much as 100M bushels of grain storage space was damaged or ruined in Iowa, and as many as 1.5M-2M acres each of corn and soybeans across the state could be affected.