After college football cancellations, three leagues look to push forward

Stop the dominoes: After two major college football conferences postponed their fall seasons entirely, three others are indicating they will push forward with fall schedules.

The other conferences were expected to quickly fall in line with the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, each of which elected to put off fall sports due to ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as of Tuesday night the Atlantic Coast Conference suggests it's business as usual (saying it continues to follow advice of its own medical advisory group), and the Southeastern Conference stuck to its harder-core stance that it had no plans to put off the season.

And the Big 12 (always a bit more self-contained; with fewer members, every team plays every other team in the league each year) is reportedly pushing forward for now. A revised schedule - nine conference games plus one other - was reportedly up for a vote late Tuesday night.

Also, the American Athletic Conference (considered the top league in the Group of 5 lesser-powered conferences) is planning to move forward with football.

The quick developments for the fall season has been closely watched by stakeholders and investors in broadcasters - ABC (NYSE:DIS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CBS (VIAC, VIACA) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) - and college football postponements have impact on betting firms including DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), as well as Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:LCA), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).