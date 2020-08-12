Asia-Pacific markets mixed as U.S. stimulus talks stalled

Japan +0.25% . Stocks edged higher on weaker yen.

China -1.99% following late losses on Wall Street and weak global sentiment.

Hong Kong -0.19% .

Australia -0.50% .

Wall Street dipped amid growing uncertainty about an additional round of U.S. fiscal stimulus and slide in big technology companies. The declines came as political gridlock between the Republican White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief continued for a fourth day.

Spot gold fell more than 5% to $1891.16 per ounce in early Asia hours as investors’ risk appetite returned, boosting U.S. stocks.