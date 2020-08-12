OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) slumps 24% after yesterday's Q2 results miss top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Total revenue declined 2% y/y to $55.0M.

Recurring revenue grew 35% y/y to $23.2M, ARR grew 29% to $90.0M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1M, compared to $2.5M in last year's quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $110.8M (June 30).

OSPN's board has approved the share repurchase plan of up to $250M through June 2022.

“With the resurgence of the pandemic and increasing economic uncertainty, we are seeing longer sales cycles for larger complex projects and lower than expected demand for hardware authentication products” says CEO Scott Clements.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on business results, the company is withdrawing its full-year guidance.

Shares up 82% YTD.

