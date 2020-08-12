The U.K. economy shrank 20.4% in the second quarter, equivalent to an annualized rate of 59.8%, notching the worst economic hit from coronavirus in Europe as well as reporting the highest death toll.

Over the same period, the U.S. and Germany lost around 10% of their output, with Italy losing 12%, France 14% and Spain 19%.

"The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record," Jonathan Athow of the Office for National Statistics declared..

The outsize hit reflects the timing and duration of the U.K.'s nationwide lockdown, though there were signs of a recovery in June as GDP grew by 8.7% from May. Officials warn it could take until the end of 2021 to fully recover.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FLGB, DGBP, HEWU, FKU, UGBP, ZGBR