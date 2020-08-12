Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) +11% after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 10% y/y to $62.25M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.2% vs. 50.1% year-ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7M vs. $8.1M.

Net cash provided by operating activities $26.2M vs. $6.0M.

Increased new channel partners by over 1,900 y/y, an increase of 35%.

Cash totaled $37.4M as of June 30.

The company expects Q3 revenue in the range of $64-$67M (consensus: $62.94M); GAAP EPS of $0.07-$0.09 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12-$0.14 (consensus: $0.09).

Shares up 37% YTD.

Previously: Cambium Networks EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 11)