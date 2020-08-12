Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) reports fiscal Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q4 highlights: Revenue was up 9.4% y/y to $122.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.5%, compared to 27.4% in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $40.3M, compared to $14.3M in prior quarter.

The Company closed the quarter with $158.5M of cash and cash equivalents, including $48.2M cash balance at the JV Company.

AOSL sees fiscal Q1 revenue in the range of $134-$138M vs. a consensus of $125.1M, sees Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.7% (+/- 1%).

