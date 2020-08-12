"Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores... purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device," according to a White House document seen by Reuters.

"That kills TikTok in the U.S," responded James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle."

Barring legal challenges, a deal for TikTok (BDNCE) seems like the only way out of the current predicament. The chances of a Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) purchase stands at 20%, according to the SCMP, while the odds of a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) deal are said to be even smaller.

It's still unclear on whether the United States would implement a similar crackdown on WeChat, the social media app owned by China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).