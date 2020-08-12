Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has priced its upsized public offering of 2.1M (from 1.7M) common shares at $84.50/share, for expected gross proceeds of $177.45M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 315,000 shares.

Closing date is August 14.

The Company recorded massive revenue increase and finally pushed a quarterly profit.

"Should Overstock continue with its solid execution (posting YoY increases in revenues, more profits, strong margins, and positivity on the customer interaction fronts), shares could easily continue to move higher by the end of the year, and $100 could be an easy target for shares to hit," writes Damien Robbins in his article "Overstock.Com Solidifying Its Retail Safety In The Long Run" at Seeking Alpha.

Shares are down 5% premarket.

