Russia rejects international criticism over coronavirus vaccine

Allegations that Russia's coronavirus vaccine is unsafe are groundless and driven by competition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Interfax news agency.

Yesterday's announcement is being viewed by some as a propaganda coup for the Kremlin, and the name of the vaccine, Sputnik V, references the world's first satellite that was launched by Russia during the Cold War.

Experts and public health officials have also voiced concerns, given the lack of data and Phase 3 trials, which test a vaccine's safety and efficacy on a larger number of people across multiple locations.

In other vaccine news, Moderna has reached a $1.5B deal with the Trump administration to supply 100M doses of its experimental drug, called mRNA-1273, once it is approved.

The U.S. government has also reached similar deals with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Novavax and AstraZeneca.