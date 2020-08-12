Kubient prices upsized IPO at $5, lower end of range
Aug. 12, 2020 4:58 AM ETKubient, Inc. (KBNT)KBNTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) has priced its upsized IPO of 2.5M units (from 1.8M) at $5.00/unit, the lower end of anticipated price range of $5-7, for gross proceeds of ~$12.5M.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 375,000 shares/warrants.
- The common Stock and warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately.
- The five-year warrants will have an exercise price of $5.50/ share.
- Trading kicks off today. Closing date is August 14.