iQSTEL (OTCPK:IQST) continues to expand, with YTD revenues reaching $16.1M (+90% Y/Y) and Q2 net income surpassing $1.2M by 362%.

Mr. Iglesias commented, “Our growth during 2020 has been phenomenal and is attributed to our focus on strong carrier agreements and strategic subsidiary acquisitions. While COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global economy, we have seen our revenues continue to increase as we facilitate connectivity across the telecom marketplace. The re-opening of various global economies has further increased these beyond expectations. Our subsidiaries shine as success stories, even at this early stage, as was seen in our recent release detailing their individual net income.”