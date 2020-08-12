Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has priced its public offering of 6,578,947 common stock at $19/share, for expected gross proceeds of $125M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 986,842 shares of common stock from a selling stockholder.

The company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

"PSNL is seeing a surging order flow from biopharma customers since launching its NeXT platform in 2019. New wins from companies outside of the cancer space show an expanding TAM. Recent CEO commentary suggests that many new wins are in the pipeline. New orders from biopharma companies in Q1 were 200% higher than reported revenues, and with the launch of the company's liquid biopsy in late 2020, we could see substantially higher revenue in 2021/22," wrote Catalyst Capital on Seeking Alpha.

