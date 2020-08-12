Futures rebound after S&P 500 snaps winning streak

Traders will examine the latest consumer price report before the opening bell. The CPI is forecast to have increased 0.3% in July, half the monthly increase seen in June, while the core CPI is expected to rise by 0.2%, or 1.2% on an annualized basis.

U.S. stock index futures rebounded 1% overnight after the S&P 500 closed down 0.8% on Tuesday - snapping a seven-day winning streak - as the tech sector weighed on the benchmark.

Gold is also holding steady at around $1945/oz following what felt like "a mini-crash," while the U.K. entered recession after a record plunge in quarterly GDP.

Earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris of California was announced as Joe Biden's running mate, and earnings season continues today with Cisco, Lyft and SmileDirectClub all reporting after the closing bell.