Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) makes a tender offer to acquire all shares of Sunrise Communications (OTC:SMCCY) at CHF110/share, valuing Sunrise equity at CHF5B, total EV of CHF6.8B.

The company to fund the acquisition through existing cash and new debt issuance.

Liberty expects total synergies of CHF3.1B primarily from low-risk cost and capital expenditure synergies of CHF2.6B.

The tender offer is expected to commence by the end of August.

Freenet AG, Sunrise’s largest shareholder, holding ~24% of capital, has accepted the offer, while the board has recommended that its shareholders accept the offer.

Post merger, the combined business revenue would be CHF3.1B, 2.1M mobile post-paid subscribers, 1.2M broadband subscribers and 1.3M TV subscribers, reflecting approximately 30% market share in each segment.

Sunrise to be a part of the UPC credit pool. Targeted leverage for this pool will be 5.0x, pro forma for this transaction, including vendor financing and leases.