Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has priced its public offering of 6.9M shares of common stock at $14.50 per share. Underwriters' overallotment is an additional ~1M shares.

It has also priced its concurrent $210M offering of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 at par. Underwriters' overallotment is an additional $31.5M of the notes. The initial conversion rate is 54.0906 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes (~$18.49).

Total net proceeds should be ~$297M.

Closing date for both is August 14.

Yesterday's close was $15.89.