Perficient prices $200M private offering of 1.250% convertible senior notes
Aug. 12, 2020 6:45 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)PRFTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) has priced its private offering of $200M (from $185M) of 1.250% convertible senior unsecured notes due August 1, 2025.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
- Closing date is August 14, 2020.
- The notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing February 1, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be ~$193.5M (or ~$222.6M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
- Perficient intends to use ~$172M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~$131.2M of its 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2023, ~$23.2M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.