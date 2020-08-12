The National Medical Products Administration of China accepts Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with Gemzar (gemcitabine) and platinum as first-line therapy in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (squamous NSCLC).

TYVYT (sintilimab injection) is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody which blocks the PD-1/ PD-Ligand 1 pathway and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells.

"We are pleased to see that sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy has met predefined primary endpoint in ORIENT-12 study. Globally, ORIENT-12 has demonstrated for the first time survival benefit by treatment with PD-1 inhibitor in combination with gemcitabine and platinum in first-line squamous NSCLC," stated Professor Caicun Zhou, Head of Department of Oncology, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital.