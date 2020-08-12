Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) has agreed to be acquired by a newly formed entity involving CEO Tony Liu, certain other members of management and a group of institutional investors for $19.75 per share in cash. Afterward, the group of company executives, the "Rollover Stockholders," will own 51.5% of the company.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will conduct a 30-day "go shop" process, during which it will seek/initiate/encourage acquisition proposals. It will have the right to terminate the above go-private transaction if it receives a superior offer.