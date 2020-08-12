JPMorgan adds Target (NYSE:TGT) to its Analyst Focus List as a growth idea.

Analyst Christopher Horvers says bull case evidence mounts on Target, with share gains across the box and apparel looking dramatically different from the dept store/mall competition.

"Our field work/data analysis indicates TGT's mid-to-high teens 1Q exit rate comp likely sustained with modest deceleration in food and beverage/essentials offset by continued strength in the electronics, home, and apparel," he writes.

Horvers lifts his Q2 comparable sales forecast on Target to +14.0% vs. +7.0% consensus and the guidance range of +5.0% to +12.5%.

"Importantly, ongoing share gains in grocery, beauty, and essentials combined with strong apparel/home comps will support the long-term share gainer bull case (especially against its apparel competitors) and support our view that it can retain a large number of the customers it gained during the height of the pandemic (whereas the AMZN bears presume TGT will not)."

The future for Target is said to look bright, as no other national mass merchant is seen having the balance of low-priced, everyday essential items and cheap-chic apparel and home furnishings.

JP has an Outperform rating on Target and a price target of $154.

On Seeking Alpha, author Mike Berner sees the valuation on Target as moderate for a retailer that should be viewed as a tech incubator as well.