In conjunction with its Q2 report, modified CRISPR gene editor Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) has selected two development candidates for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease.

BEAM-101: An adenine base editor (ABE) that reproduces single base changes observed in individuals with hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) in which elevated levels of fetal hemoglobin protect these individuals from the effects of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia.

BEAM-102: An ABE that directly corrects the causative mutation in sickle cell disease, converting it into a naturally occurring human hemoglobin variant called Hb-G Makassar. Individuals with the Makassar variant have normal hematologic parameters and no evidence of hemoglobin polymerization or sickling of red blood cells.

Quick assets at quarter-end: $228M.