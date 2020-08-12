Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports company-owned comparable sales declined 36.7% in FQ4 vs. -35.9% consensus. Comparable sales were down 32.2% at the Chili's chain and fell 66.7% at the Maggiano's chain.

Cost of sales fell 30 bps Y/Y to 26.2% of total sales vs. 26.9% consensus.

Restaurant margin came in at 6.4% of sales vs. 2.2% consensus and 14.9% a year ago.

No formal full-year guidance was issued, but the company says FQ1 comparable sales were down 10.9% for Chili's for the first period and were off 44.6% for Maggiano's. EPS is expected to be in the range of -$0.40 to -$0.25 vs. -$0.56 consensus, and comparable restaurant sales are expected to be down low to mid-teens. Brinker ended the quarter with liquidity of $576.2M.

Shares of Brinker are up 59% over the last 90 days, as investors have given the restaurant operator credit for navigating through the pandemic period.

