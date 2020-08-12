Under Priority Review status, the FDA accepts for review Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) marketing application seeking approval of evinacumab as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare inherited disorder characterized by abnormally high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

The agency's action date is February 11, 2021.

Evinacumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called ANGPTL3 that plays a key role in lipoprotein metabolism via inhibiting two enzymes called lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase. It is also being tested in patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia and severe hypertriglyceridemia.