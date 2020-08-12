In a major supply chain upgrade, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) says it plans to open 50 cross dock delivery terminals, seven bulk distribution centers and four e-commerce fulfillment centers over the next 18 months.

The company says the goal is to provide more same-day and next-day service offerings and enable faster e-commerce shipping across the country to meet DIY and Pro demand.

"Providing customers more ways to shop has never been more important, and today's update on the progress made in our supply chain transformation highlights our ongoing and unyielding commitment to enhancing the customer experience in this new era," says Lowe's VP Don Frieson

LOW +1.00% premarket to $155.41.

Source: Press Release

Lowe's is due to report earnings on August 19. Check out the company's earnings history.