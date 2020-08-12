Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) shares fall 14.6% pre-market after the African e-commerce marketplace reports a Q2 GMV decline partially attributed to a business mix shift.

The company beat revenue estimates with €38.8M versus the €37.2M consensus.

Marketplace revenue rose 38% Y/Y to €23.6M. First Party sales dropped 49% to €11M.

Annual active customers increased 40% Y/Y to 6.8M. Orders were up 8%.

GMV dropped 13% to €228M with the sharpest contraction in phone sales. Jumia expects GMV softness to continue through 2020.

The adjusted EBITDA loss was down 26% to €32.9M.

