Evercore cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from Outperform to In-Line and trims $40 from the price target to $300.

Analyst Peter Levine says there are "simply better relative values in software" and "the stock needs time to digest" the rally.

Evercore is still positive on Coupa's long-term opportunity and position, but multiple expansion potential is "somewhat capped" and the "magnitude of a 'beat and raise'" could contract next year.

Coupa shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $282.45.

Coupa shares have soared since the pandemic as businesses and investors bet on software that manages enterprise spending: