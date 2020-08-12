iCapital Network, which provides financial technology for alternative investing and the asset and wealth management sectors, will provide customized technology for PGIM Investments, the retail distribution arm of Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) global investment management business.

The partnership will support financial advisers and their high-net-worth clients, allowing them to more easily access PGIM’s real estate, private credit, and other private alternative investment solutions, the companies said.

The iCapital technology will include such capabilities as automated subscriptions, administration, document management, and reporting. It's intended to streamline distribution and access, ease operational burdens, and improve the user experience.

PGIM is the third-largest alternatives manager globally, with ~$235B in AUM across private real estate debt and equity, private credit, hedge fund and infrastructure products.