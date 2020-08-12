JPMorgan upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

Analyst Matthew Horvers says a favorable sum-of-the-parts risk-reward is in place after the 45% drop in share price over the last 18 months.

"Digging deeper, we see the AEO story at a positive multi-year inflection point with Aerie’s double digit top/bottom-line profile (including high-teens+ annual footage growth & double-digit comps) reaching scale at $1B revenues and AE brand store closures representing a positive SOTP catalyst (w/ ~50% of leases expiring by 2021-end including 75% of C mall locations) and profitability/SG&A multi-year efficiency opportunity (similar to peer LB)."

AEO is seen having multi-year casual/athletic tailwinds for Aerie more than offsetting negative near-term transitory Back-to-School disruption.

JP assigns a December 2021 price target on AEO of $17 vs. the average sell-side PT of $12.34.