Wayfair (NYSE:W) has priced upsized offering of $1.32B (from $1.2B) of 0.625% convertible senior unsecured notes due October 1, 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $198M of notes. Closing date is August 14, 2020.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning April 1, 2021.

The company expects net proceeds of ~$1,304.6M (or ~$1,500.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).

The company intends to use ~$221.8M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$1,040.9M to repurchase for cash ~$343.4M of the 2022 notes and the remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes.