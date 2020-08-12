Deutsche Bank starts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Buy with a $185 price target (26% upside), citing the company's position in the high margin connected-TV market.

The firm notes that consumer hardware has dropped from 55% of Roku's revenue at the IPO to less than 30%, which can help drive sustained growth.

Deutsche expects 30%+ growth for the next few years as U.S. ad spend for connected TV doubles from the current $8B annually.

ROKU shares are up 2.4% pre-market to $149.95.

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors have Bullish stances on Roku, but the Quant rating sits at Neutral.