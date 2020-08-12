Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) down 5.3% in premarket after announcing Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) down 7.9% , buyout deal in an all-stock transaction.

Each Montage Resources share will be exchanged for 1.8656 Southwestern share.

The combined company is expected to be the third largest producer in Appalachia, with an expected total equivalent production of approx. 3 Bcfe per day, with adjusted EBITDA of $1,057M and debt stands at $3,127M.

Southwestern Energy anticipates synergies of ~$30M in annual G&A savings, in addition to operational efficiencies, with $100M annual free cash flow is expected beginning in 2021 based on current strip pricing.

Expects the deal to be accretive to per share financial metrics as well as leverage, margin and returns.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020

Southwestern Energy has also commenced an underwritten public offering of 55M, and intends to use the proceeds to partially redeem Montage Resource's 8.875% senior notes due 2023.

If the Merger is not consummated, Southwestern Energy will use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.