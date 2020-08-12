Françoise Brougher has filed a suit, saying she was abruptly fired earlier this year and wants to hold Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) "accountable for discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination."

Brougher says her compensation didn't match male peers, she was left out of key decisions, and she was fired when she complained about the hostile work environment.

Key quote from the suit: "Ironically, even though Pinterest markets itself to women as a source of lifestyle inspiration, the company leadership team is male dominated, and gender-biased attitudes are prevalent."