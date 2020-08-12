Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) starts offers to buy up to $1.5B of its outstanding senior notes.

The tender offers will expire at 11:59 PM on Sept. 9, 2020.

It's also soliciting consents for certain proposed amendments that would remove certain covenants in the indentures governing the notes.

The tender offers are for: 4.10% senior notes due 2021, 2.600% senior notes due 2021, floating interest rate notes due August 2021, 3.125% senior notes due 2022, 2.600% senior notes due 2022, 2.700% senior notes due 2022, floating interest rate notes due August 2022, and 2.700% senior notes due 2023.