Seattle Genetics' tucatinib OK'd in Australia for type of breast cancer

Aug. 12, 2020 8:17 AM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)SGENBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approves Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Tukysa (tucatinib), combined with trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin by Roche) and chemo agent capecitabine, for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including those with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.
  • The tyrosine kinase inhibitor was previously approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Singapore under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative aimed at concurrent submission and review of cancer drug applications.
