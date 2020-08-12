Seattle Genetics' tucatinib OK'd in Australia for type of breast cancer
- The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approves Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Tukysa (tucatinib), combined with trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin by Roche) and chemo agent capecitabine, for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including those with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.
- The tyrosine kinase inhibitor was previously approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Singapore under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative aimed at concurrent submission and review of cancer drug applications.