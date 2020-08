TSLA, MRNA among premarket gainers

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) +35% on development path for conjunctivitis treatment.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) +36% on go-private deal.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) +29% on completing its second, pre-planned interim analysis in the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study investigating ofranergene obadenovec.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +25% .

Leaf (NYSE:LEAF) +21% as Society6, its wholly owned subsidiary sets record Gross Transaction Value of $17.1M.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) +19% . on Q2 results.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +17% .

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) +15% on S&P index changes.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) +14% on positive data on lead candidate.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +13% on partnering with GoodMills.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +14% .

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +11% on $1.5B vaccine supply deal with U.S.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) +10% after JPMorgan points to multi-year drivers, attractive valuation.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +10% .

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) +9% on Q2 results.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) +9% .

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +9% .

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) +9% .

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) +8% .

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) +7% .

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) +7% .

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) +7% on restarting mid-stage cystic fibrosis study in U.S.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +7% on five-for-one split.

Alkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) +7% .