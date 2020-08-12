ViacomCBS says Sumner Redstone has died

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) announces the death of Sumner Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus and the CEO of controlling shareholder National Amusements. Redstone was 97 years old.

Redstone served as Viacom CEO from 1996 to 2005 and executive chair of the Viacom and CBS boards from 2005 to 2016. He has since served as Chairman Emeritus for both companies.

Viacom statement: "Sumner Redstone was a brilliant visionary, operator and dealmaker, who single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a global media portfolio. He was a force of nature and fierce competitor, who leaves behind a profound legacy in both business and philanthropy. ViacomCBS will remember Sumner for his unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity, and his complete dedication to the company. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Redstone family today."