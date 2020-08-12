Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 6.45% higher after announcing a five-for-one stock split to throw yet another spotlight on the Fremont company and the EV sector as a whole.

"Tesla is following the lead of Apple and ultimately we expect more tech giants to potentially head down this path over the coming months as the parabolic rally in tech/EV names over the past five months has put companies in a position of strength to make such moves," notes Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives on the development.

"We continue to believe EV demand in China is starting to accelerate with Tesla competing with a number of domestic and international competitors for market share with Giga 3 remaining the linchpin of success which remains the prize that Musk and Tesla are laser focused on capturing. To this point, strong Model 3 demand out of China remains a ray of shining light for Tesla in a dark global macro and appears to be on a run rate to hit 150k unit deliveries in the first year out of the gates for Giga 3 which is driving some strength for Tesla as well as Model Y deliveries starting to ramp as well."

If the stock split is behind some of the buying action today, the sector still has Tesla's Battery Day event in September and potential news of the company's S&P 500 Index inclusion as upcoming catalysts.

Scorecard: Nio (NYSE:NIO) is up 2.33% premarket, Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 5.35% higher , Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is up 2.65% and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is showing a 1.96% gain . Recently-debuting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is 1.33% higher in the early session and closely-watched Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is in the mix with a 3.11% pop . Fisker pursuer Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) is 0.75% higher and Hyliion owner Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) is up 0.55%. Waiting in the wings are Lordstown Motors (RIDE), riding down the SPAC path, and Lucid, reportedly exploring going public through a SPAC transaction.

Yesterday in the EV sector, Nikola laid out its plans during an appearance at the JPMorgan auto conference. Keep an eye on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for similar events upcoming.