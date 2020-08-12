July Consumer Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.03% consensus and +0.06% prior.
Core CPI: +0.6% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.6% prior.
On a year-over-year basis, headline inflation is now at +1.0%, vs. +0.8% consensus, +0.6% previously.
Core inflation on a year-over-year basis is now at +1.6% vs. consensus of +1.1%, and +1.2% previously.
The all items index increased 1.0% for the 12 months ending July.
Already perky over the past few sessions, the 10-year Treasury yield jumps another 4.4 basis points to 0.69%, the highest level since late June. TLT -1%, TBT +1.9% premarket.