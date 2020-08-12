After winding up talks with the FDA to clarify a development path, ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announces that it expects to file an IND next month seeking agency sign-off on a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating AB201 in severely ill COVID-19 patients. The study could launch as early as Q4.

AB201 is a small recombinant protein that inhibits another protein called tissue factor that plays a key role in blood clotting and the inflammatory response to viral infection. The company says recent research suggests that COVID-19 disease may be similar to other severe infections that cause an abnormal activation of the coagulation system leading to serious complications.